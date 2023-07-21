PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $140.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.53.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $149.72 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average is $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,037,000 after buying an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after buying an additional 697,612 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

