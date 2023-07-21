PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $140.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.53.
Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $149.72 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average is $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,037,000 after buying an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after buying an additional 697,612 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
