PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.28-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.28-7.48 EPS.

NYSE:PPG opened at $149.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 36.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 337,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 137,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

