PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

PRAA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

PRA Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $23.59 on Monday. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $924.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40.

Insider Activity

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vikram A. Atal purchased 40,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PRA Group news, CEO Vikram A. Atal bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $231,647.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,925 shares of company stock worth $1,044,210. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,971,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 247,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,306,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

