Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $173.69 and last traded at $173.69. Approximately 3,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 15,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.60.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Preformed Line Products last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.82 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

