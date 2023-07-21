Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.13.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $123.96 on Monday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.01.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,968,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

