Prom (PROM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.75 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00013043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $71.16 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.90082534 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,713,762.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

