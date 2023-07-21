Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Lifted by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises about 2.6% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,698,000 after acquiring an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,464,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135,288 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,055.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

