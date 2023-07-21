PTC Therapeutics’ (PTCT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.27.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,599,000 after buying an additional 1,477,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after acquiring an additional 433,376 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

