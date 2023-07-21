Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.75. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.50.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 285.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmatrix
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.