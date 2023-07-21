Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report released on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.85 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $142.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $250.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.