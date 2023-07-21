Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Raised by Analyst

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for NuStar Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NS. StockNews.com raised NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE NS opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 151.56%. The business had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

