Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NX stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $27.33. 95,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $900.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $25,591.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,606.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $249,297.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,734.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $25,591.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,185,606.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,743 shares of company stock valued at $988,223. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

