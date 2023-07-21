Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PWR opened at $200.03 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $123.25 and a 12 month high of $202.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.27.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,853,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after buying an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

