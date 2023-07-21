QUASA (QUA) 1-Day Volume Tops $640.66

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. QUASA has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $640.66 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021655 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,835.91 or 1.00033191 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00148527 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $345.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.