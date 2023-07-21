QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $813.06 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017233 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,944.34 or 1.00044775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00148527 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $345.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

