Rain Capital Management LLC Acquires 77,811 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,811 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 10.0% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,121,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,901,000 after buying an additional 617,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after buying an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 370,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,257. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

