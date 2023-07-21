Rain Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 120,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

