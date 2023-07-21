Rain Capital Management LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rain Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after acquiring an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,973,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,187,250. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

