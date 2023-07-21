Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.69, but opened at $60.28. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Rambus shares last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 174,601 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RMBS. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $617,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817,654.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,771. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 119.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

