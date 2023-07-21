Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$70.13.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$52.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$988.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$31.02 and a 52 week high of C$63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.71.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.31). Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of C$347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.54 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.90%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

