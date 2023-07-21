Raymond James Begins Coverage on Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $126.72 on Tuesday. Revvity has a one year low of $110.75 and a one year high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.48.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

