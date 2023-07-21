Raymond James Downgrades FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FIGS. Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.44. FIGS has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $618,602.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,473 shares of company stock worth $4,142,878. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FIGS by 376.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

