Raymond James Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $100.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OSK opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.