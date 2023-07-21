Raymond James Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PII. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.55.

Polaris Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PII stock opened at $134.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $135.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after purchasing an additional 619,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,002,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,671,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

