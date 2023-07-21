Raymond James Raises Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $18.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $14.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 419,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 69,811 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.