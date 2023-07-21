Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Rayonier has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 193.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 211.1%.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYN. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

