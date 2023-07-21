Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Reduced by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average is $98.12.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.