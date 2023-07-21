Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ITT (ITT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ITT (NYSE: ITT):
- 7/19/2023 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2023 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $105.00.
- 7/13/2023 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00.
- 7/10/2023 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $109.00.
- 7/7/2023 – ITT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 6/20/2023 – ITT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/9/2023 – ITT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
ITT Price Performance
NYSE:ITT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,143. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.
ITT Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
