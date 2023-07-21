Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ITT (ITT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ITT (NYSE: ITT):

7/19/2023 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $105.00.

7/13/2023 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00.

7/10/2023 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $109.00.

7/7/2023 – ITT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/20/2023 – ITT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/9/2023 – ITT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:ITT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,143. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

