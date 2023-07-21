Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF) Shares Down 6.9%

Redbubble Limited (OTC:RDBBF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 4,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 10,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Redbubble Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30.

Redbubble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and baby clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com, TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redbubble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbubble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.