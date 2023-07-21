Republic Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.374 per share by the bank on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Republic Bancorp to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $49.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,635,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.