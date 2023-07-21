Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0776 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Request has a market cap of $77.54 million and approximately $493,852.67 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021555 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,802.84 or 1.00010559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07871794 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $477,460.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.