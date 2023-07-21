Reviewing Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) and Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Galecto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.60 million ($3.81) -0.52 Galecto N/A N/A -$61.62 million ($2.27) -1.04

Galecto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectar Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

17.6% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Galecto shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Galecto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Galecto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -247.06% -152.09% Galecto N/A -85.49% -73.78%

Volatility and Risk

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galecto has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellectar Biosciences and Galecto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Galecto 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.54%. Galecto has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 392.26%. Given Galecto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galecto is more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences.

Summary

Galecto beats Cellectar Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is in the preclinical development stage to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative with Orano Med to develop CLR 12120 Series; and LegoChemBio. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

