Reviewing Home Depot (NYSE:HD) & HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF)

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Depot and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Depot $157.40 billion 2.05 $17.11 billion $16.41 19.53 HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Depot 0 11 14 0 2.56 HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Home Depot and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Home Depot presently has a consensus target price of $324.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.45%. Given Home Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Home Depot is more favorable than HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares Home Depot and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Depot 10.75% 1,936.63% 21.93% HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Home Depot shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Home Depot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Depot beats HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves homeowners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, and building service contractors, as well as specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters. It also sells its products through websites, including homedepot.com; homedepot.ca and homedepot.com.mx; blinds.com, an online site for custom window coverings; and thecompanystore.com, an online site for textiles and décor products, as well as through The Home Depot stores. The Home Depot, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants. The company also provides a range of construction materials and tools stocked and supply services, as well as professional advice for various product ranges and lines of trade, including shell construction and roofing; interior fittings and facades; and civil engineering, and garden and landscape construction materials for construction, conversion, or refurbishment projects. In addition, it develops and rents retail real estate properties. It also operates HORNBACH online stores. The company was founded in 1877 and is based in Bornheim, Germany.

