Reviewing Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) & iPower (NYSE:IPW)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) and iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tractor Supply and iPower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply $14.48 billion 1.62 $1.09 billion $9.71 22.08 iPower $79.42 million 0.29 $1.52 million ($0.35) -2.48

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than iPower. iPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tractor Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply 0 7 12 1 2.70 iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tractor Supply and iPower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tractor Supply presently has a consensus price target of $249.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.37%. iPower has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.26%. Given iPower’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than Tractor Supply.

Volatility and Risk

Tractor Supply has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPower has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tractor Supply and iPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply 7.49% 55.53% 13.10% iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Tractor Supply shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of iPower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tractor Supply shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of iPower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tractor Supply beats iPower on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It provides its products under the 4health, Producer's Pride, American Farmworks, Red Shed, Bit & Bridle, Redstone, Blue Mountain, Retriever, C.E. Schmidt, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Dumor, Strive, Groundwork, Traveller, Huskee, Treeline, JobSmart, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Paws & Claws, and Untamed brands. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm and Home, and Petsense names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

