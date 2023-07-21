Reviewing UTG (UTGN) and The Competition

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare UTG to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UTG and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get UTG alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 5.16 UTG Competitors $21.47 billion $1.31 billion 58.12

UTG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 8.30% 8.54% 1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares UTG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UTG and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 334 1930 1901 70 2.40

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 201.67%. Given UTG’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s peers have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UTG peers beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

(Get Free Report)

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.