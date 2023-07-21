Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 116.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $2,328,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $828,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 92.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 80,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

