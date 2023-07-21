Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28), Yahoo Finance reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY23 guidance to $2.13-$2.16 EPS.

NYSE:REXR opened at $54.02 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

