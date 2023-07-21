Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.13.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

RBBN opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $571.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $186.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,103.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.