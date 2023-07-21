Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $12,118.38 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021552 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,982.73 or 0.99999282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0017186 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,635.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.