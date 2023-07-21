River Oaks Capital LLC Invests $631,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 5,713,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,524,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

