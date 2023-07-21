River Oaks Capital LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

River Oaks Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. TowneBank accounts for about 1.8% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned 0.06% of TowneBank worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 2.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 515,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 38.8% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $25.38. 76,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

TowneBank Increases Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TowneBank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

