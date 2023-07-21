River Oaks Capital LLC Trims Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

River Oaks Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. 686,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,620. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.