Robert W. Baird Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,400.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,140.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $2,094.17 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,291.63 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,073.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,803.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,781,678,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

