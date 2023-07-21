Robert W. Baird Trims Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Target Price to $239.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.94.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $216.37 on Friday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.41 and its 200-day moving average is $211.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Equifax by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 235,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,451,000 after acquiring an additional 192,279 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

