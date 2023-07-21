Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) PT Raised to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 113.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 94.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

