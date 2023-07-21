Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.36-$16.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.36-16.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $502.83.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $481.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $486.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

