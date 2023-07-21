Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.16-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.16. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.36-$16.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $502.83.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $495.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $495.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,554,000 after acquiring an additional 135,524 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,684,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,701,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

