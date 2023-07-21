Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

NYSE DIS opened at $86.21 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

