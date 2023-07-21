RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,046.25 ($13.68).

RS1 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.73) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.38) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.08) price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.04) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.51) per share, for a total transaction of £233,160 ($304,864.02). In related news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.51) per share, for a total transaction of £233,160 ($304,864.02). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath acquired 6,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 803 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £49,962.66 ($65,327.75). 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS1 opened at GBX 763 ($9.98) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 785.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 876.43. RS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 710.40 ($9.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,169 ($15.29). The firm has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,274.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,500.00%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

