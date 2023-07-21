Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,052,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,307,059 shares.The stock last traded at $8.13 and had previously closed at $8.20.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Rumble from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Rumble by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Rumble by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

